TG THERAPEUTICS, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against TG Therapeutics, Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against TG Therapeutics, Inc. ("TG Therapeutics" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:TGTX) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of a class consisting of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired TG Therapeutics securities between June 4, 2018 through September 25, 2018, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").



The filed Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

TG Therapeutics was involved in cleaning data collected from its UNITY-CLL study and was therefore able to gain an understanding of the efficacy of the combination therapy;



due to the data cleaning, TG Therapeutics knew the UNITY-CLL study had failed to meet its stated goal and therefore knew it would be unable to seek accelerated approval;



as a result of the foregoing, it was highly unlikely that the combination therapy would meet its primary endpoint of increased progression free survival; and



consequently, Defendants' statements during the Class Period were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

As a result of these false and misleading statements, the price of TG Therapeutics common stock was inflated to as high as $14.70 per share before falling 44% on September 25, 2018, from $9.25 per share to close at $5.15 per share,

