Hal Katz Elected as Chair of Texas Bar's Health Law Section

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Health Law Section of the State Bar of Texas has elected Husch Blackwell partner Hal Katz to serve as its section chair. Katz's appointment became effective during the Section's 2018 Texas Health Law Conference, which ended today in Austin.

Based in the firm's Austin office, Katz focuses his legal practice on corporate, transactional and regulatory issues for clients focused on the healthcare industry, including for-profit, nonprofit and governmental entities. He has been on the front line of healthcare evolution and innovation, representing clients engaged in emerging areas like telehealth and the increasing participation of private equity in the healthcare arena.

"I'm very excited and honored to have the opportunity to help lead one of the strongest health law bars in the country," Katz said.

Husch Blackwell's Healthcare industry team ranks annually among the largest in the United States. In February 2018 American Lawyer Media recognized Husch Blackwell among its "Top Ten Law Firms Most Used in Healthcare." The firm ranked fourth among all law firms for the volume of work handled on behalf of Fortune 1000 healthcare-industry companies. The firm is also listed among the American Health Lawyers Association (AHLA) top ten law firms as measured by AHLA membership. Husch Blackwell is one of just two law firms to be ranked currently on both lists. Additionally, the American Bar Association has ranked Husch Blackwell on its Health Law Section's annual Top 10 Regional Recognition List in the Midwest and South regions. This marks the fifth consecutive year Husch Blackwell was named among the top ten law firms in these regions. The firm placed fourth in both the Midwest and South regions.

