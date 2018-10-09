Market Overview

CapStar Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

October 09, 2018 1:01pm   Comments
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. ("CapStar") (NASDAQ:CSTR) announced today that it will issue its third quarter 2018 earnings release after the market closes on October 24, 2018.

CapStar will also host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, October 25, 2018 to discuss its financial results.  Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Date: Thursday, October 25, 2018

Time: 9:00 a.m. Central Time

Telephone Access: (844) 412-1002; Conference ID: 1187647

Webcast Access: A live webcast will be available on CapStar's website at www.ir.capstarbank.com.  An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.

About CapStar

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, and operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank, a Tennessee-chartered state bank.

Contact:
Daniel Fox (615) 732-6455
ir@capstarbank.com

