E-Discovery Day 2018 Lineup of Educational Webcasts and Networking Events Announced

Portland, Oregon, Oct. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exterro® Inc., the preferred provider of software specifically designed for in-house legal and IT teams at Global 2000 and AmLaw 200 organizations, along with twenty-five supporting organizations today announce the initial webcast and event schedule for the 4 th annual E-Discovery Day on December 4, 2018.



E-Discovery Day is an industry-wide, vendor-neutral celebration of e-discovery's vital role in the legal process. There are currently 10 educational webcasts featuring many well-known e-discovery experts, including federal judges, practitioners, and legal tech media. In addition, six in-person networking events are being held in Boston, Chicago, Houston, New York City, Orange County, and Washington D.C. The 26 supporting organizations for E-Discovery Day represent media, educational institutions, membership associations, law firms, service providers, and more:

"We are excited at the Levin College of Law about this year's E-Discovery Day celebrations. The focus of the UF Law E-Discovery Project is enhancing litigation and e-discovery competence. E-Discovery Day is a great way for students, attorneys, and legal professionals to learn about the exciting new issues in e-discovery and information retrieval," said William Hamilton, Legal Skills Professor and Executive Director, UF Law E-Discovery Project.

"Baylor Law is thrilled to be a first-time supporter of E-Discovery Day this year. We strongly believe in the importance of educating the legal profession on strategically managing litigation. E-discovery plays a crucial role in that process, and E-Discovery Day is a wonderful opportunity for both law students and practicing attorneys to enhance their skills in this important space," said Elizabeth M. Fraley, associate professor at Baylor Law.

"Exterro is so pleased to be a part of E-Discovery Day and witness the growth of the celebrations over the past 4 years. It has and continues to provide such a great value to the e-discovery community, I hope that everyone in the legal industry can take part in at least one of the many online and in-person events planned on December 4th," said Bobby Balachandran, CEO at Exterro.

Details on current E-Discovery Day events, including topics, speakers, and registration information can be found on e-discoveryday.com . Organizations interested in hosting their own webcasts and/or events should visit the website for instructions on getting their event/webcast listed for free.

About Exterro

Exterro®, Inc. is the preferred provider of e-discovery software specifically designed for in-house legal and IT teams at Global 2000 and Am Law 200 organizations. Built on a simple concept of process optimization, Exterro helps organizations improve and simplify e-discovery activities. With Exterro's Orchestrated E-Discovery Suite, traditionally fractured and fragmented e-discovery efforts are mended by orchestrating and automating tasks in a coordinated workflow across the entire e-discovery process, reducing time, cost and risk associated with e-discovery. For more information, visit exterro.com.

