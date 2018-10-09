Sanjay Kapoor joins Black & Veatch Board of Directors

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the transformation of global power, water and telecommunications markets accelerates, Sanjay Kapoor, Executive Vice President and CFO of Spirit AeroSystems, Inc., has been selected to join the Black & Veatch Board of Directors. Kapoor's term as an independent director begins with the Company's October Board meeting.



"Global connections across industries and market sectors are transforming the development and execution of critical infrastructure projects," said Steve Edwards, Chairman and CEO of Black & Veatch. "Sanjay brings a wealth of experience in leading complex strategic initiatives including the alignment of companies and operating units to better service evolving client needs. On behalf of the Board, and our employee shareholders, we welcome him and appreciate the key role he will play in shaping Black & Veatch's future."

As Executive Vice President and CFO of Spirit AeroSystems, Kapoor provides leadership for all financial functions of the corporation including treasury, taxation, investor relations and more.

"Black & Veatch's reputation as a highly respected, global innovator is driven by its unique commitment to its vision and values, and a long-term plan for success," said Kapoor. "Each day, the work of its professionals transforms lives around the world in countless ways, and new opportunities are emerging to leverage technology and their expertise to benefit clients and the communities in which we live and work. I look forward to helping Black & Veatch plan for its future while continuing to deliver excellence today."

Prior to joining Spirit AeroSystems, Kapoor's spent more than two decades with industry-leading defense and aviation sector companies Raytheon (2004-2013) and United Technologies (1990-2004). At Raytheon, he led the Integrated Air and Missile Defense Systems including the Patriot and Hawk programs. During his final three years at Raytheon, he oversaw all business execution activities, doubling revenue over the period. Earlier he served as the Division's Chief Financial Officer, providing leadership to more than 650 finance professionals across the United States, Germany, Australia and the Middle East.

Kapoor received a Bachelor of Technology from the Indian Institute of Technology and a Masters in Business Administration from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

