Gardener's Supply Pursues Retail Expansion, Announces New Organizational Structure and Management Team

Burlington, Vermont, Oct. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gardener's Supply, one of the nation's largest multi-channel marketers of gardening products and accessories, has announced a new organizational structure and management team. Gardener's Supply was founded by Will Raap in 1983 in Burlington, VT, and is 100% employee-owned. The management change will support the company's growth and plans to expand retail capacity to reach existing and new customers across the U.S.



Newly named President Cindy Turcot is a founding employee of Gardener's Supply and previously served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. Turcot will focus on continuing to grow the catalog and online commerce operations. The company serves several millions of gardeners nationwide. Jim Feinson remains CEO and will concentrate on expanding the company's retail division. Currently, the company has three retail locations in Burlington and Williston, VT, and Lebanon, NH, and is actively pursuing the acquisition of additional garden centers.

Gardener's Supply Company new leadership in 2018: Cindy Turcot, President (left) with Jim Feinson, CEO (right)



Gardener's Supply Company new leadership team (from left to right): Christie Kane, Vice President of Human Resources and Information Technology, Max Harris, Chief Marketing Officer, Rebecca Gray, Vice President of Merchandising, Cindy Turcot, President, Jim Feinson, Chief Executive Officer, Gina Bernadet, Chief Operations Officer









Other management changes include Gina Bernadet assuming the role of Chief Operating Officer, and Max Harris taking over the responsibilities of Chief Marketing Officer. New to the senior management team are Rebecca Gray, Vice President of Merchandising, who comes to the company from Hayneedle.com and Walmart.com, and Christie Kane, Vice President of Human Resources and Information Technology, who joined the company last year from Autumn Harp.

Gardener's Supply has won numerous local and national awards for their business success, innovative products, employee ownership, and community contributions. The company is recognized nationally as a leader in the socially responsible business community and donates 8% of profits to gardening, sustainable agriculture, and hunger-related causes. Turcot is known nationally as an expert and advocate for Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOP) and is past Board Chair of the national ESOP Association, and past President of the Vermont Employee Ownership Center. In March of 2018, Gardener's Supply was named National ESOP Company of the Year.

"Gardener's Supply has had to reinvent ourselves over the years to adapt to a changing retail landscape," said Feinson. "This shift is another step to better serve our evolving market and customer base."

According to Turcot, "Our new management team positions us for growth and to continue our vision of spreading the joys and rewards of gardening to gardeners nationwide. I'm excited to harness our passion for continued triple-bottom line success."

Founded in 1983, Gardener's Supply Company is a 100% employee-owned company of avid gardeners providing garden-tested, earth-friendly products combined with practical information. Located in Burlington, Vermont, the company has won many awards for its innovative gardening products, online gardening content and progressive management style. Gardener's Supply is also a Certified B-Corp.

