Atera Announces New Vice President of Marketing Yoav Machlin

NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atera , developer of the big data-based IT automation platform that combines Remote Monitoring and Management ( RMM ), Professional Services Automation ( PSA ), and remote access into one powerful solution, today announced the addition of Yoav Machlin as the new Vice President of Marketing. In this role, Machlin will be responsible for the company's go-to-market strategy globally, including brand development, demand generation, and marketing campaigns. He will report to Gil Pekelman, chief executive officer at Atera.



Machlin has more than ten years of experience in marketing, demand generation, and social and conversion optimization. Before joining Atera, Machlin led the sales and marketing business unit for Webpals Group (annual revenue of $130M), a leader in cross-device and multi-channel performance marketing and traffic monetization. While at Webpals, Machlin was responsible for the revenue growth within multiple channels including content marketing, SEO, SEM, social, email marketing and more, managing a team of more than 75 marketers. He holds a bachelor's degree in business management, marketing, and information technology from the College of Management Academic Studies and a master's degree in philosophy in the digital era from the University of Tel-Aviv.

"Machlin's expertise will help drive, facilitate, and grow Atera's brand in the market worldwide," said Pekelman. "His proven track record of success and creative intelligence will provide more opportunities for our community of MSPs and future prospects as they continue to automate their businesses with Atera's award-winning technology. As an exciting new addition to the Atera team, we look forward to the impact Machlin will make in his new role."

To learn more about Atera, please call (877) 211-4666, or email info@atera.com . MSPs seeking to efficiently and effectively run their businesses should sign up for a 30-day free trial today at www.atera.com .

About Atera

Atera is the developer of the big data-based IT automation platform that combines RMM , PSA , and remote access into one powerful solution. Atera's all-in-one innovative platform offers MSPs improved operational efficiency, seamless integration, end-to-end management, and disruptive pricing. To learn more, visit www.atera.com .