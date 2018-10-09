Mizuho Hires John Tucker to Lead Industrials Banking

NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mizuho Americas today announced John Tucker has joined as Managing Director and Head of Industrials. He reports to Keith A. Wargo, Co-Head of Corporate and Investment Banking. The announcement follows a series of new senior hires in the past several weeks, as Mizuho reinforces and expands its footprint across sectors including Industrials, Consumer, Sponsors, and Energy, among others.



"John's experience covers the full spectrum of industrials clients and financial products and services," said Andrew Dewing, Head of North American Banking. "His hiring solidifies our expertise in a sector where we already have strong banking relationships and reinforces our commitment to furthering our capabilities across the platform."

Tucker's career has involved all product areas including M&A, equity, acquisition finance, investment grade and high-yield debt, derivatives, FX, commodities, trade finance, and cash management. He received a BA in economics from Rollins College and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

About Mizuho Americas

Mizuho Americas is a leading financial institution comprising several legal entities, which together offer clients corporate and investment banking, financing, securities, treasury services, asset management, research and more. With professionals in offices throughout the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil and Chile, Mizuho's operations in the Americas connect a broad client base of major corporations, financial institutions and public sector groups to local markets and a vast global network. Learn more at mizuhoamericas.com.

Mizuho Americas is an integral part of the Japan-based Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG). Mizuho Financial Group is one of the largest financial institutions in the world, offering comprehensive financial and strategic services including private banking and venture capital through its subsidiaries. The group has over 900 offices and 60,000 employees worldwide in nearly 40 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia. As of December 31, 2017, its total assets were $1.8 trillion. Learn more about Mizuho Financial Group at www.mizuho-fg.com.

For inquiries, please contact:

Jim Gorman

Director, Media Relations, Mizuho Americas

+1-212-282-3867

jim.gorman@mizuhocbus.com

Laura London

Assistant Vice President, Media Relations, Mizuho Americas

+1- 212-282-4446

laura.london@mizuhocbus.com

P.J. Kinsella

Paragon Public Relations

+1-646-558-6226

pj@paragonpr.com