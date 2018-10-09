Arcserve Unveils Business Continuity Cloud, the Market's Only Cloud-Born Solution to Safeguard Complex IT Infrastructures Amid Growing Data Protection Concerns

Arcserve Business Continuity Cloud is the first solution to fully integrate all data protection processes under one cloud-based console for multi-generational IT infrastructures, such as those running a mix of non-x86, x86, and public and private clouds

In a departure from alternative data protection providers that have simply taken on-premises products and migrated them to the cloud, Arcserve uniquely enables economies of scale with the only solution architected specifically for cloud backup, disaster recovery, high availability and email archiving

New data being released by Arcserve found that nearly half of global IT decision-makers have less than one hour to recover business-critical data before it starts impacting revenue, despite only 26 percent being extremely confident in their ability to do so; cites resource constraints, backup acquisition and support costs, and multiple backup tools as leading challenges of safeguarding business-critical data

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcserve, LLC , the world's most experienced data protection provider, today unveiled Arcserve Business Continuity Cloud, the first fully-integrated, cloud-born solution to prevent the impacts of unplanned downtime by immediately restoring access to critical data, systems and applications across complex, multi-generational IT infrastructures ranging from non-x86 and x86, to software as a service (SaaS) and infrastructure as a service (IaaS). With this solution, Arcserve solves the challenges of protecting modern IT caused by the time, skill, expense and multiple tools needed to protect new workloads.

According to new data being released by Arcserve, 64 percent of global IT decision-makers agree that protecting business-critical data has not become easier over the past five years, despite efforts to adopt solutions to simplify and reduce costs. Further, as backup infrastructures are increasingly becoming more costly and complex, the tolerance for data loss is diminishing. Ninety-three percent of IT decision-makers revealed their organizations could tolerate "minimal," if any, data loss from critical business applications, yet just 26 percent feel extremely confident in their ability to recover quickly enough to avoid business disruption.

"Based on our observations and underscored by this research, it's evident that organizations cannot effectively protect modern IT infrastructures with today's incomplete tools that create more complexity, drive up the total cost of ownership, and ultimately increase the risk of data loss and downtime through gaps in protection," said Oussama El-Hilali, Vice President of Products at Arcserve. "Arcserve Business Continuity Cloud is the only solution capable of addressing these challenges by bringing all data protection processes together in one place. Whether migrating workloads to the cloud, needing advanced VM protection or requiring support for sub-minute RTOs and RPOs - it's all under one hood."

"Arcserve has accomplished something very unique in this market by closing a substantial gap for businesses requiring more robust data protection capabilities without the complexity of juggling multiple backup tools for new or disparate workloads," said Edwin Yuen, Senior Analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group. "Many solutions today consist of products bolted together with a UI upgrade, yet Arcserve Business Continuity Cloud stands out with a level of integration beyond most other vendors, creating a truly seamless solution that's extremely intuitive yet incredibly powerful."

Arcserve Business Continuity Cloud eliminates the need for other data protection tools and management consoles with fully-integrated capabilities to protect and restore applications and systems in any location, on-premises and in public and private clouds.

Provides a consumer-grade user experience: Capabilities spanning the data protection lifecycle are accessible through a customizable, cloud-based web console. Most tasks are implemented in three clicks or less.

Eliminates data loss and extended downtime: Supports near-zero RTOs and RPOs with high availability, minutes with virtual standby and instant VM, hours with bare metal restore, and granular recovery and quick discovery for compliance.

Supports near-zero RTOs and RPOs with high availability, minutes with virtual standby and instant VM, hours with bare metal restore, and granular recovery and quick discovery for compliance. Shifts the economic profile: Fully-integrated technologies reduce time and money spent on IT management by up to 50 percent.

Simplifies protecting modern IT infrastructures: Safeguards modern infrastructures, including those with x86, non-x86, SaaS and IaaS. Multi-cloud and cross-cloud data protection support organizations planning to, or are currently in the process of implementing a cloud platform for backup or disaster recovery.

Additional findings from the survey found that as data protection concerns grow, most organizations are looking to the cloud for backup and disaster recovery. IT decision-makers cite implementing a cloud platform for backup and disaster recovery as their top priority this year, with more confidence in protecting critical data in private clouds than local storage, hypervisors, public clouds and blockchain. Concerns over downtime and data loss are growing, primarily driven by:

Media coverage of data breaches and/or ransomware attacks;

Cambridge Analytica's access to Facebook users' personal information; and

The 2017 Equifax data breach

Arcserve Business Continuity Cloud is available today. To learn more, please visit www.arcserve.com .

About the Research

The research was conducted by MayHill Strategies between September 12 -24, 2018, and included a total of 759 online surveys with IT decision-makers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany. All respondents work full-time for a company with more than 250 employees across a wide-range of industries.

About Arcserve

Arcserve provides exceptional solutions to protect the priceless digital assets of organizations in need of full scale, comprehensive data protection. Established in 1983, Arcserve is the world's most experienced provider of business continuity solutions that safeguard multi-generational IT infrastructures with applications and systems in any location, on premises and in the cloud. Organizations in over 150 countries around the world rely on Arcserve's highly efficient, integrated technologies and expertise to eliminate the risk of data loss and extended downtime while reducing the cost and complexity of backing up and restoring data by up to 50 percent. Arcserve is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota with locations around the world. Explore more at www.arcserve.com and follow @Arcserve on Twitter.

