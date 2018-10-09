Victoria Nguyen, CRPC® named CEO Report 2018 Women's Leadership Award Winner

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McAdam, a financial services firm headquartered in Philadelphia, is pleased to celebrate the recognition of Victoria Nguyen, CRPC® by CEO Report as a Mid-Atlantic 2018 Women's Leadership Award Winner. The Women's Leadership Awards program honors CEOs and Executives who are moving their companies and communities forward. They are being recognized not only for their professional accomplishments, but also for their contributions within their community. The women selected are trailblazers in business and truly stand out for being passionate about philanthropy and inspiring up and coming leaders. An independent committee of local business leaders selects winners based on the quality of applications submitted. This year's winners will be celebrated at an awards presentation on October 10, 2018 at the Down Town Club in Philadelphia.



Victoria joined McAdam in 2011 as a financial advisor as part of the firm's formal 3-year Training and Mentorship program. Her commitment to professional excellence and hard work allowed her to succeed first as an advisor and then also as a leader of others. Victoria joined leadership as a Coach and then District Manager, through the firm's Fast-Track-to-Leadership program, before becoming Vice President of the Tyson's Corner, VA office in 2017. Victoria is leader of not just financial advisors, but also a leader of other leaders who work under her as District Managers and Coaches of financial advisors. Victoria succeeded in part based upon her ability to develop relationships with recruits, advisors and clients while being able to lead meetings from both the front of the room and also in one-on-one settings. Victoria Nguyen is in good company among the women being recognized by CEO Report for their leadership.

"This year's Mid-Atlantic Women's Leadership Awards winners have made outstanding impact, both professionally and philanthropically. The 50 women selected have built successful businesses, grown their companies and organizations, and dedicated their time and energy to improving their community and causes important to them. We're honored to recognize them and their accomplishments," says James McDonald, President and CEO of CEO Report.

"Congratulations to Victoria for being recognized by CEO Report for a well-deserved Women's Leadership Award. The firm's nomination of Victoria for the individual award reflects the exemplary model she set for others who will follow her both in the industry as advisors and also into leadership positions" stated Michael McAdam, Chief Executive Officer.

To learn more about a career as a financial advisor with McAdam contact one of our recruiters today. https://McAdamFA.com/contact-us/

About McAdam LLC.

McAdam is an independent financial advisory firm with a nationwide network of hundreds of advisors operating out of five offices in Philadelphia, Chicago, Boston, Tysons Corner and Central New Jersey. McAdam has developed an intelligent advisory model known as its Advanced Advisory ModelTM. This model integrates all three areas of financial planning: the financial, the personal—and the professional, to help McAdam's clients achieve their goals. With the firm's advanced knowledge and deep experience, they help professionals make informed decisions and provide a new level of clarity and control.

About CEO Report

CEO Report's mission is to connect, inform, and inspire the business community through its content, connections at C-level events and the CEO Report Network.

Important Disclosures

Past performance may not be indicative of future results. Different types of investments involve varying degrees of risk. Therefore, it should not be assumed that future performance of any specific investment or investment strategy (including the investments and/or investment strategies recommended and/or undertaken by McAdam LLC ("McAdam"), or any non-investment related services, will be profitable, equal any historical performance level(s), be suitable for your portfolio or individual situation, or prove successful. McAdam is neither a law firm, nor a certified public accounting firm, and no portion of its services should be construed as legal or accounting advice. Moreover, you should not assume that any discussion or information contained in this document serves as the receipt of, or as a substitute for, personalized investment advice from McAdam. Please remember that it remains your responsibility to advise McAdam, in writing, if there are any changes in your personal/financial situation or investment objectives for the purpose of reviewing/evaluating/revising our previous recommendations and/or services, or if you would like to impose, add, or to modify any reasonable restrictions to our investment advisory services. A copy of our current written disclosure Brochure discussing our advisory services and fees is available upon request. The scope of the services to be provided depends upon the needs of the client and the terms of the engagement.

Please Note: Limitations: Neither rankings and/or recognition by unaffiliated rating services, publications, media, or other organizations, nor the achievement of any designation or certification, should be construed by a client or prospective client as a guarantee that he/she will experience a certain level of results if McAdam is engaged, or continues to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services. Rankings published by magazines, and others, generally base their selections exclusively on information prepared and/or submitted by the recognized adviser. Rankings are generally limited to participating advisers (see link as to participation data, to the extent applicable). McAdam did not pay any fees for processing or inclusion. No ranking or recognition should be construed as a current or past endorsement of McAdam by any of its clients. ANY QUESTIONS: McAdam's Chief Compliance Officer remains available to address any questions regarding rankings and/or recognitions, including providing the criteria used for any reflected ranking.

Kevin McAdam

(203) 912-2779

Kevin@McAdamFA.com