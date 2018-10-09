Senior Business Leaders and Executive Talent Advisors to Convene in London for AESC's Disruptive Innovation 2018

NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Association of Executive Search and Leadership Consultants ( AESC ) will bring together both executive search and leadership advisory consultants and organizational decision makers on November 8th for Disruptive Innovation: AESC European Conference 2018 .



Business 4.0 technologies continue to disrupt organizations worldwide—as well as entire industries—transforming the global economy and changing the required DNA of today's senior executives. An ever-shifting business climate that commands constant innovation also demands a new breed of leadership. Executive talent advisors and business leaders will convene to explore tomorrow's hot button business challenges and forward-thinking strategies to solve them.

Intelligent machines are beginning to understand the needs, drives, and even values of humanity. Examining the emerging field of machine ethics, entrepreneur, engineer, faculty member at the Singularity University, and senior advisor to The Future Society at Harvard University, Eleanor "Nell" Watson will explore with delegates how best to program our humanity into machine intelligence.

How do organization's win the business and the heart of their customers in a world driven by Artificial Intelligence? Steven Van Belleghem, Co-founder of Nexxworks and author of Customers the Day After Tomorrow: How to Attract Customers in a World of AIs, Bots, and Automation, will discuss how to achieve the perfect customer experience, plus how to augment employee intelligence levels.

Today's best Chief Marketing Officers are disruptors. They are increasingly the change agents within an organization, responsible for a relentless customer-first approach, leveraging data analytics to drive innovation, and often transforming the entire business model. A panel of CMOs from some of today's most successful brands, including the BBC, Swiss Life Select, Carlsberg Group, Hypejar and Wagamama, will share with us the evolution of the CMO role in an Industry 4.0 environment, the role of CMO in shaping culture, and how more business leaders can adopt a more customer-centric CMO mindset.

AESC CEO Karen Greenbaum will present AESC's new original research on the Fourth Industrial Revolution's impact on C-Suite roles. Examining culture transformation, digital transformation and transformational leadership, Greenbaum will share how the executive search and leadership advisory profession will prepare clients to disrupt among the disruptors.

Innovation is the holy grail and Hayley Barnard brings her expertise on unconscious bias and inclusive leadership to help leaders understand all the differences in innovation. Barnard will outline opportunities on how to navigate the gender pay gap and will offer clear examples to demonstrate the business case for inclusion.

AESC Global Chair, Paul Benson of Korn Ferry commented, "AESC's European Conference is the premier event in Europe for our profession and the clients who we serve. It is critical that we are engaging with tomorrow's most disruptive business forces to help our clients stay at the forefront in their industries, both today and well into the future."

Chair of the AESC Council of Europe and Africa, Emanuela Aureli of Spencer Stuart commented, "Business leaders must be prepared with the right talent strategies to confront the ongoing and rapid rate of technological advancements and disruptions. It is imperative our profession be ahead of the curve and anticipate on behalf of our clients what is to come and how best to prepare."

Senior business leaders and retained executive search and leadership consultants are invited to register for the event.

AESC's program will also include presentation of the AESC awards for outstanding performance in the executive search and leadership advisory profession.

AESC's conference is sponsored by AESC partners The Cluen Corporation , Invenias , Mintz Group and Phoenix Executive .

