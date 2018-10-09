Spin Games Launches Ripley's Believe It or Not!®, and Raiden V™ Licensed Games as Part of Its Launch Portfolio for G2E 2018

RENO, Nev., Oct. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spin Games LLC will showcase new licensed themes as part of its vast collection of iGaming content and next generation real-money and social-content deployment technology at the Global Gaming Expo ("G2E") October 9-11th



Spin Games will showcase both its own and its partners' games. Spin Games Remote Gaming Server (RGS) known as the ROCTM supports a significant amount of proven land-based content from both leading US land-based suppliers and carefully vetted independent design studios. The company offers products in multiple genres like slots, video poker, keno, bingo, and an exciting range of historical sports footage betting products, from the recently announced distribution agreement with Highlight Games, Ltd. Spin will showcase over 160 HTML5 games in total.



Ripley's Believe It or Not!® developed in conjunction with Free Slot Games of Las Vegas and the ever popular millennial brand Raiden V, developed in conjunction with EIBIC Co., LTD and the owner of Raiden V, MOSS co., ltd. of Japan will be a highlight of Spin's product portfolio launch this G2E. Another EIBIC production, the Japanese themed game, "Ninja Gold"will also be featured. Ninja Gold has been field-tested in the social gaming environment has achieved SPIN's highest play numbers to date in that space.



The company also announced its first public showing of its progressive product, which can be single-level or multi-level. Spin Games CEO Kent Young commented: "G2E 2018 is yet another significant milestone for Spin Games with exciting new developments, like our recently commercialized ROC3 platform allowing for winning content from companies such as Konami Gaming, Highlight Games, Everi, Incredible Technologies, Gaming Realms, EIBIC, Free Slot Games of Las Vegas and many more. Our tagline ‘Proven Winners' reflects the heights to which we have scaled in our global iGaming distribution as well as with our content library. I am proud of what my team of professionals at Spin has accomplished so far and I am personally excited about the growth of both the company and the iGaming market."



About Spin Games

Founded in January 2012 and located in Reno, NV, Spin Games LLC is known for the design and development of world-class gaming content and disruptive smart-solution technologies for land-based and interactive markets. Spin has content and RGS licensing agreements with top tier content providers, including Konami Gaming, Inc., Everi, Incredible Technologies, Inspired Gaming, Lightning Box, Grand Vision Gaming and Novomatic, to name a few.

For more information about Spin Games LLC, please visit: www.spingames.net

Media Contact: marketing@spingames.net

About Highlight Games Limited

Highlight Games is a specialist games supplier founded in 2014 by CEO Tim Green and Director Stewart Whittle. Specializing in creating innovative, sports focused betting experiences, the Company's flagship betting products, including SOCCERBET™, feature highly optimized game designs based on decades of archived live action sports and can be tailored to suit the sportsbook or virtuals offering of operators around the globe across retail, online and mobile. Highlight Games Limited www.highlight-games.com is majority owned by gaming, entertainment and media firm Cherry AB. Cherry AB's class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange, Mid Cap segment. More information is available at www.cherry.se.

About Free Slots Games of Las Vegas (FSGoLV)

Free Slot Games of Las Vegas (FSGoLV) develops game content, publishes Social Gaming Apps in the "Free to Play" or "Social Casino" market and provides "white label" Social Casino Apps to casino gaming operators and non-gaming entities. In addition to its branded Ripley's Believe It or Not!® content, FSGoLV also offers a wide variety of traditional game offerings. FSGoLV content is currently available on Apple iOS and Android mobile operating systems with Terrible Herbst Social House, Binion's Casino, Ripley's Free Slots and Comp City Slots apps. FSGoLV has entered into additional contracts with third parties and will make those formal announcements in the future. For more information, visit www.freeslotgamesoflasvegas.com .

