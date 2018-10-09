Dr. Stephen Campbell Takes on New Role with Nano One as CTO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dan Blondal, CEO of Nano One Materials Corp. (TSXV:NNO) (OTC:NNOMF) (FSE: LBMB), is pleased to announce that Dr. Stephen Campbell, Principal Scientist, will be taking on a new role as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).



"Nano One is at a vital stage in its growth and I am happy to move into the position of CTO at this exciting time," said Dr. Campbell. "I am looking forward to providing the technical leadership and, with our very talented scientific team, building collaborative relationships with industry partners to bring Nano One's technology to market."

Dr. Campbell has provided scientific leadership for the past three years, expanding the size of the scientific team and managing the growth of the patent portfolio. Stephen's vision has fueled Nano One's exciting technologies and put Nano One on the world stage. In his new role as CTO he will continue to develop collaborative relationships to support Nano One's strategic objectives in the short, medium and long term.

Nano One is developing process technology for the production of lithium ion battery cathode materials that include lithium iron phosphate (LFP), cobalt free high voltage spinel (HVS) and nickel rich lithium ion battery chemistries (NMC). Nano One is jointly evaluating its materials and processes with globally recognized companies throughout the lithium ion battery supply chain, including automotive interests, with the aim of collaboratively developing manufacturing facilities for LFP production and next generation lithium-ion/solid-state battery technologies.

"Stephen has contributed tremendously to Nano One's success over the last few years," explained Mr. Blondal. "He has brought a deep understanding of electrochemistry and scientific rigour to Nano One while empowering our brightest minds to push boundaries and add value. I look forward to growing the company with Stephen."

Nano One Materials Corp.

Dan Blondal, CEO

For information with respect to Nano One or the contents of this news release, please contact John Lando (President) at (604) 420-2041 or visit the website at www.nanoone.ca .

About Nano One:

Nano One Materials Corp ("Nano One" or "the Company") is developing patented technology for the low-cost production of high performance battery materials used in electric vehicles, energy storage, consumer electronics and next generation batteries. The processing technology addresses fundamental supply chain constraints by enabling wider raw materials specifications for use in lithium ion batteries. The process can be configured for a range of different nanostructured materials and has the flexibility to shift with emerging and future battery market trends and a diverse range of other growth opportunities. The novel three-stage process uses equipment common to industry and Nano One has built a pilot plant to demonstrate high volume production, provide larger volumes of material for third party testing and has preliminary engineering plans in place for full scale production of a range of cathode materials. This pilot plant program is being funded with the assistance and support of the Government of Canada through Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) and the Automotive Supplier Innovation Program (ASIP) a program of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED). Nano One also receives financial support from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC-IRAP). Nano One's mission is to establish its patented technology as a leading platform for the global production of a new generation of nanostructured composite materials. For more information, please visit www.nanoone.ca.

