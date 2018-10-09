Advantest Issues Call for Papers for VOICE 2019 Developer Conference with Sessions in the U.S. and Singapore

VOICE Events to Feature New Technology Track on T2000 Tester and Keynote Address by Dr. Hugh Herr of MIT's Center for Extreme Bionics



TOKYO, Oct. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) has opened the call for papers for the international VOICE 2019 Developer Conference, focusing on innovative test solutions and best practices using the V93000 and T2000 system-on-chip (SoC) test platforms as well as Advantest memory testers and handler solutions. The 2019 conference will be held in two new locations – Scottsdale, Arizona, on May 14-15 and Singapore on May 23.

Each year, VOICE offers extensive learning opportunities through activities that include technical presentations, keynote addresses, partners' expositions and technology kiosks. The conference brings together semiconductor test professionals representing the world's leading integrated device manufacturers (IDMs), foundries, fabless semiconductor companies and outsourced assembly and test (OSAT) providers to discuss the latest technology advances, generate new ideas and share best practices. VOICE attendees have numerous opportunities to network with their peers and colleagues during breaks and social events.

Among the highlights of the upcoming 13th annual VOICE conference will be a keynote speech at the Arizona event by Dr. Hugh Herr, professor and leader of MIT's Center for Extreme Bionics. A renowned engineer and biophysicist who lost both of his legs in a climbing incident more than 30 years ago, he believes technologists can and must do better to help people. Called the "Leader of the Bionic Age" by TIME magazine, Dr. Herr and his team are translating tricks the human body uses to move more efficiently into science and technology that not only gives mobility to those without it, but also enhances and extends capabilities.

"Year over year, VOICE gets bigger and better," said Steve Elenniss, chairman of VOICE 2019 and a senior staff engineer at Advantest. "The topics addressed reflect the most forward-looking applications and market segments, from bionic prosthetics to automated vehicles, smart data, and 5G. Speakers include Advantest technologists, customers from around the world and our global network of strategic partners to provide a truly all-encompassing perspective."

The VOICE 2019 call for papers is organized in six technology tracks covering the following topics:

Device/System-Level Test including specific procedures, multiple-input and multiple-output (MIMO) testing, mmWave, next-generation embedded processors, broadband fiber to the home, testing ICs for autonomous vehicles and multi-chip system-in-package devices.

including specific procedures, multiple-input and multiple-output (MIMO) testing, mmWave, next-generation embedded processors, broadband fiber to the home, testing ICs for autonomous vehicles and multi-chip system-in-package devices. Internet of Things (IoT) covering enabling technologies, mobility, 5G communications, wireless technologies, radio frequency (RF), wearable electronics, smart cities/homes, sensors and the tactile internet.

covering enabling technologies, mobility, 5G communications, wireless technologies, radio frequency (RF), wearable electronics, smart cities/homes, sensors and the tactile internet. Test Methodologies involving the supporting standards and protocols, solutions for the latest testing challenges, reducing the cost of test, improving throughput and speeding time to market.

involving the supporting standards and protocols, solutions for the latest testing challenges, reducing the cost of test, improving throughput and speeding time to market. Hardware and Software Design Integration , to include utilizing the latest hardware and software features, test cells and new test system enhancements.

, to include utilizing the latest hardware and software features, test cells and new test system enhancements. T2000 platform for testing automotive-related ICs for applications including automotive image sensors/LIDAR; evaluating microcontrollers (MCU) and FPGA devices for automotive and consumer applications; system-level testing; ease-of-use and ease-of-conversion software; and specific methodologies for testing devices such as display drivers, touch embedded semiconductors, CMOS image sensors, PMICs, IoT and RFID chips.

platform for testing automotive-related ICs for applications including automotive image sensors/LIDAR; evaluating microcontrollers (MCU) and FPGA devices for automotive and consumer applications; system-level testing; ease-of-use and ease-of-conversion software; and specific methodologies for testing devices such as display drivers, touch embedded semiconductors, CMOS image sensors, PMICs, IoT and RFID chips. Hot Topics such as new market drivers and future trends, artificial intelligence, smart data innovation (big data analytics or machine learning), secure ID and cyber security, secure cloud computing and video streaming/telepresence.

Test developers and engineers can submit their abstracts to be presented in either the U.S. or Singapore locations, or both, at https://voice.advantest.com/call-for-papers/. To be considered, submissions must be received by November 5, 2018. Accepted presenters will be notified in December 2018. Attendees at the conference sessions in May 2019 will vote for the best papers via the VOICE mobile app, with winning presenters receiving prizes during the closing ceremonies.

For more information about the VOICE 2019 Developer Conference or sponsorship opportunities, visit https://voice.advantest.com/ or email mktgcomms@advantest.com.

About VOICE 2019

Managed by a steering committee of volunteer representatives from Advantest and its customers, VOICE is the leading developer conference for the growing international community of users and strategic partners involved with Advantest's V93000 and T2000 SoC test platforms as well as Advantest memory testers, handlers and test cell solutions. The conference offers a unique opportunity to take part in making semiconductor testing operations as efficient and cost effective as possible. Attendees gain and share valuable insights, build long-lasting relationships and learn what's new about Advantest test equipment, handlers and applications. Follow #VOICE2019 on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Advantest Corporation

A world-class technology company, Advantest is the leading producer of automatic test equipment (ATE) for the semiconductor industry and a premier manufacturer of measuring instruments used in the design and production of electronic instruments and systems. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also focuses on R&D for emerging markets that benefit from advancements in nanotech and terahertz technologies, and has introduced multi-vision metrology scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing, as well as groundbreaking 3D imaging and analysis tools. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest established its first subsidiary in 1982, in the U.S., and now has subsidiaries worldwide. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

