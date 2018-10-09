ADVA ConnectGuard(TM) Ethernet security solution succeeds in rigorous EANTC tests

Vendor-neutral trials prove value of robust, low-latency ADVA FSP 150 edge encryption technology

Berlin, Germany. October 9, 2018. ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that the European Advanced Networking Test Center (EANTC) has verified the data protection capabilities of ADVA's ConnectGuard(TM) Ethernet solution. Evaluated over a three-day test campaign, the ADVA FSP 150 Layer 2 security technology successfully met all expectations. As well as its robust security capabilities, including enhanced MACsec for overlay end-to-end encryption and tamper-resistant hardware, the tests confirmed the high throughput and low-latency performance of ConnectGuard(TM) Ethernet. The encryption edge device was found to deliver end-to-end protection without affecting service providers' key performance indicators. This enables customers to securely deliver real-time services such as delay-sensitive voice and video applications over MEF-compliant Layer 2 VPN networks.

"Meeting enterprise demands for secure connectivity services is a major challenge for service providers. Customers are eager to host data or applications in centralized facilities but are reluctant to trust public or third-party networks. Our tests prove that the ADVA FSP 150 edge device with ConnectGuard(TM) Ethernet, which uses the secure AES-256 encryption algorithm, can effectively protect user data as well as control and management traffic," said Carsten Rossenhövel, managing director, EANTC. "Our evaluation confirms that ADVA FSP 150 ConnectGuard(TM) encryption effectively and efficiently protects all Ethernet traffic streams with minimal added latency. Its capabilities make it ideal for offering security as an additional feature to increase the value of established connectivity services."

ConnectGuard(TM) Ethernet is available on ADVA FSP 150 devices and provides encryption, key management, corrective controls, and tamper protection. It secures Carrier Ethernet services at 1Gbit/s and 10Gbit/s line speeds and offers port- and VLAN-based security domain assignment compliant with MEF CE 2.0. With ConnectGuard(TM) Ethernet, service providers can deliver tailored encryption-as-a-service offerings in addition to end-to-end service level agreements and bandwidth on demand. The technology is based on an enhanced version of MACsec able to encrypt across multiple domains and service provider networks. Ideal for VPN service protection, it provides corrective controls as part of a complete set of Carrier Ethernet CFM and OAM functions for service monitoring and testing. ADVA's Elite partner dacoso also played a key role in the trials by supplying and integrating the necessary hardware and comprehensive technical services, and performing a rigorous penetration test of the management plane.

"Today's enterprises require more than high-performance, high-speed Ethernet services. They also expect those services to be secure. With ConnectGuard(TM) Ethernet, service providers can deliver the safe and assured connectivity that businesses need for peace of mind and compliance with new stringent regulations such as the EU's GDPR," commented Zeev Draer, VP, global business development, edge solutions, ADVA. "Our ConnectGuard(TM) Ethernet transforms traditional leased lines into secure and encrypted Carrier Ethernet connectivity. What's more, with ADVA ConnectGuard(TM) management it provides total flexibility for encryption-as-a-service offerings. These EANTC trials prove the power of our technology to transform business services and highlight our vision for robust security at every network layer."

About ADVA Optical Networking

ADVA Optical Networking is a company founded on innovation and driven to help our customers succeed. For over two decades, our technology has empowered networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at: www.advaoptical.com.

About EANTC

EANTC (European Advanced Networking Test Center) is internationally recognized as one of the world's leading independent test centers for telecommunication technologies. Based in Berlin, Germany, the company offers vendor-neutral consultancy and realistic, reproducible high-quality testing services since 1991. Customers include leading network equipment manufacturers, tier-1 service providers, large enterprises and governments worldwide. EANTC's proof of concept, acceptance tests and network audits cover established and next-generation fixed and mobile network technologies. www.eantc.com.

Published by:

ADVA Optical Networking SE, Munich, Germany

www.advaoptical.com

For press:

Gareth Spence

t +44 1904 699 358

public-relations(at)advaoptical.com

For investors:

Stephan Rettenberger

t +49 89 890 665 854

investor-relations(at)advaoptical.com