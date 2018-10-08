BeiGene to Present Clinical Data on Zanubrutinib and Pamiparib at Upcoming Medical Meetings

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and BEIJING, China, Oct. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE, HKEX: 06160)), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer, today announced it will present data on its investigational BTK inhibitor zanubrutinib and its investigational PARP inhibitor pamiparib at two upcoming medical meetings.

Zanubrutinib clinical data will be included in an oral presentation at the 10th International Workshop on Waldenström's Macroglobulinemia (IWWM). The IWWM meeting is taking place in New York City from October 11th to 13th, 2018.

Pamiparib clinical data will be included in a poster presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2018 Congress, which will take place October 19th to 23rd in Munich, Germany.

IWWM Oral Presentation: Title: Improved Depth of Response With Increased Follow-up in Phase 1 Trial of Patients with Waldenström Macroglobulinemia (WM) Treated With Oral Bruton Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) Inhibitor Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111) Session ID: Session X Location: Main Area Date: October 12, 2018 Time: 12:45 pm ET Presenter: Constantine Tam, M.D., Director of Hematology, St. Vincent's Hospital and Consultant Hematologist, Peter MacCallum Cancer Center





ESMO Poster Presentation: Title: Preliminary Results of Pamiparib (BGB-290), a PARP1/2 Inhibitor, in Combination with Temozolomide (TMZ) in Patients With Locally Advanced or Metastatic Solid Tumors Presentation #: 421P Session ID: Poster display session (ID 258) Location: Hall A3 - Poster Area Networking Hub Date: October 22, 2018 Time: 13:15 to 14:15 CEST Presenter: Melissa Johnson, M.D., Associate Director, Lung Cancer Research Program, Sarah Cannon Research Institute

About Zanubrutinib

Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111) is an investigational small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) that is currently being evaluated in a broad pivotal clinical program globally and in China as a monotherapy and in combination with other therapies to treat various lymphomas.

About Pamiparib

Pamiparib (BGB-290) is an investigational inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 which has demonstrated pharmacological properties such as brain penetration and PARP-DNA complex trapping in preclinical models. Discovered by BeiGene scientists in Beijing, pamiparib is currently in global clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents for a variety of solid tumor malignancies.

About BeiGene

BeiGene is a global, commercial-stage, research-based biotechnology company focused on molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics. With a team of over 1,300 employees in China, the United States, Australia and Switzerland, BeiGene is advancing a pipeline consisting of novel oral small molecules and monoclonal antibodies for cancer. BeiGene is also working to create combination solutions aimed to have both a meaningful and lasting impact on cancer patients. BeiGene markets ABRAXANE® (nanoparticle albumin–bound paclitaxel), REVLIMID® (lenalidomide), and VIDAZA® (azacitidine) in China under a license from Celgene Corporation.1