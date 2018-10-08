Churchill Downs Incorporated to Host Investor Day on November 2, 2018 in Louisville, KY

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Downs Incorporated ("CDI") (NASDAQ:CHDN), will host an Investor Day for institutional shareholders on November 2, 2018 in Louisville, KY. The event for institutional shareholders will include a company presentation, a tour of Derby City Gaming, and views of the Breeders' Cup World Championship races from two Starting Gate Suites at the Churchill Downs Racetrack.



Institutional investors interested in attending the event can contact Nick Zangari by phone at (502) 394-1157, or by email at Nick.Zangari@kyderby.com. The investor presentation will be made available on our investor relations website at http://ir.churchilldownsincorporated.com/events-presentations.

About Churchill Downs Incorporated

Churchill Downs Incorporated ("CDI") (NASDAQ:CHDN), headquartered in Louisville, Ky., is an industry-leading racing, gaming and online entertainment company anchored by our iconic flagship event - The Kentucky Derby. We are the largest legal online account wagering platform for horseracing in the U.S., through our ownership of TwinSpires.com. We are also a leader in brick-and-mortar casino gaming with approximately 8,000 gaming positions in six states. We have launched our BetAmerica Sportsbook at our two Mississippi casino properties and have announced our plans to enter additional U.S. real money online gaming and sports betting markets. Additional information about CDI can be found online at www.churchilldownsincorporated.com .

