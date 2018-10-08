Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

PDC Energy Announces Third Quarter 2018 Conference Call – Tuesday, November 6, 2018

Globe Newswire  
October 08, 2018 4:30pm   Comments
Share:

DENVER, Oct. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDC Energy, Inc. ("PDC" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:PDCE) today announced plans to host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2018 results. The Company plans to issue its third quarter 2018 news release after market close on the previous day, followed thereafter by additional materials. The release and materials will be available on the Company's website, www.pdce.com.

Conference Call and Webcast:
Date/Time: Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. ET
Domestic (toll free): 877-312-5520
International: 1-253-237-1142
Conference ID: 6294656
Webcast: available at www.pdce.com

Replay Information:
Domestic (toll free): 855-859-2056
International: 1-404-537-3406
Conference ID: 6294656
Webcast Replay: available for six months at www.pdce.com

About PDC Energy, Inc.

PDC Energy, Inc. is a domestic independent exploration and production company that acquires, produces, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs, with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and in the Delaware Basin in West Texas. Its operations are focused on the liquid-rich horizontal Niobrara and Codell plays in the Wattenberg Field and the liquid-rich Wolfcamp zones in the Delaware Basin.

Contacts:
Michael Edwards
Senior Director Investor Relations
303-860-5820
michael.edwards@pdce.com

Kyle Sourk
Manager Investor Relations
303-318-6150
kyle.sourk@pdce.com

PDCEnergyLogo_Ver1.jpg

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga