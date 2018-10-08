Saia to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Results on October 31, 2018

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Oct. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA), a leading transportation provider offering multi-regional less-than-truckload (LTL), non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services, announced that it will release its quarterly financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 31, 2018. Saia management will host a conference call to discuss the results later that morning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



To participate in the call, please dial 1-877-260-1479 or 334-323-0522 referencing conference ID #1391258. Callers should dial in five to ten minutes in advance of the conference call. This call will be webcast live via the company website at www.saiacorp.com. A replay of the call will be offered two hours after the completion of the call through November 28 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The replay will be available by dialing 1-888-203-1112.

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 158 terminals in 40 states. For more information on Saia, Inc. visit the Investor Relations section at www.saiacorp.com.

CONTACT:

Saia, Inc.

Melanie Baker

770.232.4088

Investors@Saia.com