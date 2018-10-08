Knoll Names Christopher M. Baldwin COO and President of Knoll Office

EAST GREENVILLE, Pa., Oct. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL), a constellation of design driven brands for the workplace and home, announced today its appointment of Christopher M. Baldwin as COO and President of Knoll Office. Effective today, Mr. Baldwin is responsible for sales, marketing and manufacturing operations for the broad range of Knoll workplace lines and services. He reports to Andrew Cogan, Knoll Chairman and CEO.



Christopher M. Baldwin, newly appointed COO and President, Knoll Office





Commenting on the appointment of Mr. Baldwin, Mr. Cogan said, "Chris is exceptionally well suited to head our workplace business and brings with him a depth of experience we view as critical for this leadership role. His career has spanned operational, commercial and strategic roles at global design-driven manufacturing businesses where working closely with dealer partners and the architectural and design community has been key to success. As our industry evolves, we're confident that Chris is the right leader to position Knoll for continued success."

He added, "Today, Knoll is a constellation of brands with a diversified product portfolio that addresses the holistic needs of the contemporary workplace. Chris joins us at a unique time when our workplace business is growing and there are opportunities to accelerate growth and drive improved levels of profitability. In his new role, Chris is committed to driving results in our core office business and investing in our future to best serve clients, dealer partners and the architectural and design community."

Mr. Baldwin most recently served as the President—Kitchen and Bath Americas for Kohler Company, where he led strategies to outperform global and regional competitors for this multi-billion dollar business. Previously, he held a series of positions within Kohler, including President, Global Faucets and General Manager, Kallista. Before joining Kohler in 2005, Mr. Baldwin held sales, product management and sales management positions with Siemens and Eaton.

Mr. Baldwin said, "I am excited to join such a passionate, design-driven organization dedicated to serving customers and committed to operational excellence. Knoll and its dealer partners set the standard for creating flexible, inspiring work environments, serving a diverse customer mix across the commercial, education, healthcare and government sectors. I am proud and humbled to join this successful team."

Mr. Baldwin holds an M.B.A. from the J. L. Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University and a B.S. in chemical engineering from Purdue University.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc. is a constellation of design-driven brands and people, working together with our clients to create inspired modern interiors. Our internationally recognized portfolio includes furniture, textiles, leathers, accessories, and architectural and acoustical elements brands. These brands — Knoll Office, KnollStudio, KnollTextiles, KnollExtra, Spinneybeck | FilzFelt, Edelman Leather, HOLLY HUNT, DatesWeiser and Muuto— reflect our commitment to modern design that meets the diverse requirements of high-performance workplaces and luxury interiors. A recipient of the National Design Award for Corporate and Institutional Achievement from the Smithsonian`s Cooper-Hewitt, National Design Museum, Knoll, Inc. is aligned with the U.S. Green Building Council and the Canadian Green Building Council and can help organizations achieve the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) workplace certification. Knoll, Inc. is the founding sponsor of the World Monuments Fund Modernism at Risk program.

