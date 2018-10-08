Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Integer Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call for November 1, 2018

Globe Newswire  
October 08, 2018 10:47am   Comments
Share:

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR), announced today that it plans to release financial and operational results for third quarter 2018, at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday, November 1, 2018. Following the release, Integer management will host a webcast at 9 a.m. ET to discuss these results. Other forward-looking and material information may also be discussed during this call.

Conference call details:

  • Date:  Thursday, November 1, 2018
  • Time:  9:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. CT
  • Domestic dial-in number:  1-833-236-5762
  • International dial-in number:  1-647-689-4190
  • Conference ID:  6884746

The conference call webcast and subsequent archived replay may be accessed via the following link: https:investor.integer.net.

About Integer™ 
Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) is one of the largest medical device outsource (MDO) manufacturers in the world serving the cardiac, neuromodulation, vascular, portable medical, advanced surgical and orthopedics markets. The company provides innovative, high-quality medical technologies that enhance the lives of patients worldwide. In addition, it develops batteries for high-end niche applications in energy, military, and environmental markets. The company's brands include Greatbatch™ Medical, Lake Region Medical™, and Electrochem™. Additional information is available at www.integer.net.

Investor Relations:
Tony Borowicz
tony.borowicz@integer.net
716.759.5809

Media Relations:
Kelly Butler
kelly.butler@integer.net
214.618.4216

Source: Integer Holdings Corporation

integer logo.jpg

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga