OraSure Technologies Earnings Conference Call Invitation

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Oct. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) has scheduled its regular earnings conference call covering 2018 third quarter financial results, 2018 fourth quarter financial guidance and certain business developments for 5:00 pm ET (2:00 pm PT) on Wednesday, November 7, 2018.



November 7, 2018 Schedule

4:00 p.m. ET 2018 third quarter financial results press release will be distributed. 4:50 p.m. ET To participate in the conference call, dial 844-831-3030 (Domestic)

or 315-625-6887 (International) and reference Conference

ID #8850417. 5:00 p.m. ET Conference call and simultaneous Webcast begins.

The conference call will also be webcast live and may be accessed on the Investor Relations page of OraSure's website, www.orasure.com . Please click on the webcast link and follow the prompts for registration and access 10 minutes prior to the call.

If you are unable to participate, a replay of the call will be archived on OraSure's website shortly after the call has ended and will be available for seven days. A replay of the call can also be accessed until midnight, November 14, 2018 by dialing 855-859-2056 (Domestic) or 404-537-3406 (International) and entering the Conference ID #8850417.

COMPANY CONTACT: Joni Messenlehner, OraSure Technologies, Inc. 610-882-1820, or investorinfo@orasure.com .



