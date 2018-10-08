Stephen Day Joins FTI Consulting as Senior Managing Director in the Strategic Communications Segment

LONDON, Oct. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) today announced the appointment of Stephen Day as a Senior Managing Director in its Strategic Communications segment. He will be based in London.



Mr Day will report into John Waples , Vice Chairman of Europe, the Middle East and Africa ("EMEA") at FTI Consulting, and will lead a new cross-disciplinary team which will focus on campaigns and issues management with an emphasis on major international mandates, a growing area of demand for the firm's clients.

Mr Day joins from Burson-Marsteller, where he had built the firm's London Public and Corporate Affairs Division and led a number of the firm's major London-based and international public and corporate affairs clients. In addition to these responsibilities, Mr Day was promoted to be Deputy Head of the EMEA Public Affairs Practice in 2015, Chief Operating Officer in 2016 and then London Chief Executive Officer in 2017.

He was listed in the PR Week UK Power Book Top Ten Industry Figures in Public Affairs and Political Communications from 2016-2018, and in 2017 was listed in the Financial Times' "Outstanding" list of top 100 LGBTQ executives.

Mr Day started his career as an adviser to the Conservative Front Bench Trade and Industry Team and has served as an elected local government councillor.

Commenting on Mr Day's appointment, Mr Waples said, "It is an exciting period of growth for our business. Stephen brings a flair of originality, deep client experience and an understanding of new demands in our industry. We are delighted he has joined as we continue to enhance our international footprint."

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organisations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 4,600 employees located in 28 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $1.81 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2017. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting) , Facebook and LinkedIn .

FTI Consulting, Inc.

200 Aldersgate

Aldersgate Street

London EC1A 4HD

Investor Contact:

Mollie Hawkes

+1.617.747.1791

mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:

Michael Rosen

+44.20.3727.1751

michael.rosen@fticonsulting.com