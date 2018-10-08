The American Association of Naturopathic Physicians Celebrates Naturopathic Medicine Week October 7-13, 2018

Washington, Oct. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Association of Naturopathic Physicians (AANP) observes the second week in October each year to celebrate naturopathic medicine and the dedicated naturopathic doctors that make up the profession. The dates chosen commemorate the resolution passed by the U.S. Senate five years prior on October 7-13, 2013.

The resolution recognizes the value of naturopathic medicine in providing "safe, effective, and affordable health care..." and encourages Americans to learn about the role of naturopathic doctors (NDs) in preventing chronic and debilitating conditions.

Naturopathic Medicine Week also serves as an ideal time to educate the public on the principles of naturopathic medicine and the role it plays in preventing disease, finding the root cause of illness, and lowering health care costs. Naturopathic doctors all over the country will put on events such as open houses and health fairs to share what they do to change the face of medicine in the U.S. from sick care to health care.

"Naturopathic Medicine Week gives us the opportunity and platform to showcase the merits of naturopathic doctors and our unique philosophical approach within the changing field of healthcare," stated Jaquel Patterson, ND, MBA, president of the AANP.

