Sterling Bancorp to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Results

MONTEBELLO, N.Y., Oct. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL), the parent company of Sterling National Bank, today announced that it plans to release results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018 after the market close on Tuesday, October 23, 2018.

Jack Kopnisky, President and CEO of Sterling Bancorp, will host a teleconference and webcast on Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at 10:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss the Company's results. Analysts, investors and interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast and view accompanying slides on the Company's website at www.sterlingbancorp.com or by dialing 800-289-0438, Conference ID # 1015557. A replay of the teleconference can be accessed through the Company's website.

About Sterling Bancorp



Sterling Bancorp, whose principal subsidiary is Sterling National Bank, specializes in the delivery of service and solutions to business owners, their families and consumers within the communities it serves through teams of dedicated and experienced relationship managers. Sterling National Bank offers a complete line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services. For more information, visit the Sterling Bancorp website at www.sterlingbancorp.com .

