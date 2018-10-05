National American University Holdings, Inc. Schedules Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Financial Results Release and Conference Call

RAPID CITY, S.D., Oct. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National American University Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ:NAUH), which through its wholly owned subsidiary operates National American University, a regionally accredited, proprietary, multi-location institution of higher learning, today announced that it intends to release financial results for its fiscal 2019 first quarter ended August 31, 2018, after the closing of the stock market on Wednesday, October 10, 2018. The Company will then discuss those results in a conference call on Thursday, October 11, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. ET.



The dial-in numbers are:

(877) 407-9078 (U.S.)

(201) 493-6745 (International)

Accompanying Slide Presentation and Webcast

The Company will have an accompanying slide presentation available in PDF format at the "Investor Relations" section of the NAU website at www.national.edu . The presentation will be made available 30 minutes prior to the conference call. In addition, the call will be simultaneously webcast over the Internet via the "Investor Relations" section of the NAU website or by clicking on the conference call link: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/nauh/mediaframe/26509/indexl.html . The webcast will be archived and accessible for approximately 30 days.



About National American University Holdings, Inc.

National American University Holdings, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, operates National American University ("NAU"), a regionally accredited, proprietary, multi-location institution of higher learning offering associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in technical and professional disciplines. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, NAU has been providing technical and professional career education since 1941. NAU opened its first location in Rapid City, South Dakota, and has since grown to multiple locations in several U.S. states. In 1998, NAU began offering online courses. Today, NAU offers degree programs in traditional, online, and hybrid formats, which provide students increased flexibility to take courses at times and places convenient to their busy lifestyles.

Contact Information:

National American University Holdings, Inc.

Dr. Ronald Shape

605-721-5220

rshape@national.edu

Investor Relations Counsel The Equity Group Inc. Carolyne Y. Sohn Adam Prior 415-568-2255 212-836-9606 csohn@equityny.com aprior@equityny.com



