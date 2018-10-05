Solid Biosciences to Present at the Chardan Genetic Medicines Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) today announced that management will participate in a question and answer format presentation at the Chardan Capital Markets 2nd Annual Genetic Medicines Conference on Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at 7:30 am ET in New York City.



The Chardan Genetic Medicines Conference will be webcast live under the investor relations section of Solid Biosciences' website at www.solidbio.com and will be archived there following the presentation for 30 days.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences is a life science company focused solely on finding meaningful therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Founded by those touched by the disease, Solid is a center of excellence for DMD, bringing together experts in science, technology and care to drive forward a portfolio of candidates that have life-changing potential. Currently, Solid is progressing programs across four scientific platforms: Corrective Therapies, Disease-Modifying Therapies, Disease Understanding and Assistive Devices. For more information, please visit www.solidbio.com .

Media Contact:

Solid Biosciences

Kate Niazi-Sai

617-337-4680

media@solidbio.com