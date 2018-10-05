MERGER ALERT – SNMX, NXEO and BHBK: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

Senomyx, Inc. (NASDAQGM: SNMX)

Merger Announcement: September 17, 2018

Transaction Details: Senomyx will be purchased by Firmenich Incorporated. Under the terms of the transaction, Senomyx shareholders will receive $1.50 in cash for each share of Senomyx stock they own.

Nexeo Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQCM: NXEO)

Merger Announcement: September 17, 2018

Transaction Details: Nexeo will be purchased by Univar Inc. (NYSE:UNVR). Under the terms of the transaction, Nexeo shareholders will receive 0.305 shares of Univar common stock and $3.29 in cash for each share of Nexeo stock they own; this represents a value of approximately $11.65 per share.

Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK)

Merger Announcement: September 20, 2018

Transaction Details: Blue Hills will be purchased by Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Under the terms of the transaction, Blue Hills' shareholders will receive 0.2308 of an Independent share and $5.25 in cash for each share of Blue Hills Bancorp stock they own.

