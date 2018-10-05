MERGER ALERT – SONC, PRSS and ANCX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

Sonic Corp. (NASDAQ:SONC)

Merger Announcement: September 25, 2018

Transaction Details: Sonic will be purchased by Inspire Brands, Inc. Under the terms of the transaction, Sonic shareholders will receive $43.50 in cash for each share of Sonic stock they own.

To learn more about the action and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/sonic-corp .

CafePress (NASDAQ:PRSS)

Merger Announcement: September 28, 2018

Transaction Details: CafePress will be purchased by Snapfish, LLC. Under the terms of the transaction, CafePress shareholders will receive $1.48 for each share of CafePress stock they own.

To learn more about the action and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/cafepress .

Access National Corporation (NASDAQGM: ANCX)

Merger Announcement: October 5, 2018

Transaction Details: Access National will be purchased by Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Under the terms of the transaction, Access National shareholders will receive 0.75 shares of Union common stock per share; based on Union's closing price on October 4, 2018, this represents a value of approximately $29.19 per share.

To learn more about the action and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/access-national-corporation .

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

