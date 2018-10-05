CORRECTION -- AmeraMex International Receives $ 260,000 Rental-to-Sales Conversion

In a release issued under the same headline earlier today, please note that the mentioned customer is located in Northern California, not Southern California as previously stated. The corrected release follows:

CHICO, Calif., Oct. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC:AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies , infrastructure construction , forestry conservation and tactical military vehicles , announced that a customer in Northern California has converted an equipment rental agreement into a $260,000 sale.

With construction starts on the rise, this Northern California commercial construction company decided that it would be more cost effective to use its capital to purchase the loaded container handler currently rented from AmeraMex International.

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. The company also represents an inclusive product line of advanced performance tactical military vehicles from Oshkosh Defense, LLC. AmeraMex, with a US and international customer base, has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.

Except for the historical information contained herein, statements discussing sales or revenue projections are forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements made herein.