Werner Enterprises Race for the Cure Trucks and Drivers Attend Susan G. Komen Events

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN), a premier transportation and logistics company, in collaboration with Daimler Trucks North America, is pleased to announce its two Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure trucks will attend multiple Susan G. Komen events throughout Breast Cancer Awareness Month.



Team Palmer and the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure truck will attend the Race for the Cure Charlotte 5k run/walk on Saturday, Oct. 6, in Charlotte, North Carolina. Professional driver Shannon Palmer is a breast cancer survivor who will participate in the race, representing Werner's support for the Susan G. Komen's mission to end breast cancer.

"I don't drive the Race for the Cure truck with pride for myself alone, but for all the men and women who have fought this battle and for those who love them enough to fight beside them," said Palmer.

Werner Road Team Captains Dorwenda and Sanaye Lewis and their 2019 Freightliner Cascadia, specially wrapped with the Susan G. Komen ribbon, will attend the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure event on Sunday, Oct. 7, in Omaha, Nebraska. Werner associates will join Team Lewis with a company team participating in the untimed 5k run/walk.

Contact: Fred Thayer, Director of Corporate Communications

Werner Enterprises, Inc.

402.895.6640 ext. 100-2065

fthayer@werner.com