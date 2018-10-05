Dime Community Bancshares to Release Earnings on October 26, 2018

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) (the "Company") today announced that the Company expects to release its earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 before the U.S. equity markets open on Friday, October 26, 2018.



