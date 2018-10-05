SHAREHOLDER ALERT- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Nevro Corp. (NVRO) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline – October 22, 2018

NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Nevro Corp. ("Nevro" or the "Company") (NYSE:NVRO) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Nevro securities between January 8, 2018 through July 12, 2018, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: http://www.bgandg.com/nvro.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Nevro had engaged in a fraudulent scheme by using protected confidential and proprietary trade secrets and stolen documents from its competitors to develop and enhance the Company's Senza I and Senza II systems; (2) as a result, Nevro's Senza I and Senza II systems were not "novel" or "proprietary;" (3) these practices caused Nevro to be vulnerable to increased litigation expenses and adverse legal and regulatory action; (4) as a result, Nevro's U.S. sales growth was not sustainable; and (5) consequently, defendants' statements about Nevro's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: http://www.bgandg.com/nvro or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Nevro you have until October 22, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

