US Payments Forum November Member Meeting to Cover EMV Chip Implementation, Emerging Authentication Standards and the Future of Payment Cards

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., Oct. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Payments Forum announced today the details for its November All-Member Meeting and Transit Payments Workshop in Oak Brook, Illinois. Payment industry leaders and other payments stakeholders will gather to discuss and work towards timely and effective implementations of EMV chip technology and other emerging payments technologies in the U.S.



The All-Member Meeting and workshop will be held November 5-7, 2018, at the Hyatt Lodge in Oak Brook, Illinois. Registration, the full agenda and additional information is available at http://www.cvent.com/events/u-s-payments-forum-meeting-oak-brook-nov-18/event-summary-7e2aeace98114a0c8acba99beb3e327e.aspx.

Forum All-Member Meeting

Stakeholders from global payment networks, financial institutions, merchants, processors, acquirers, domestic payment networks, device manufacturers and industry suppliers attend Forum All-Member Meetings to gain insights on the latest developments in payments through panels and roundtables, education sessions, and merchant and issuer special interest group discussions on current topics and implementation challenges.

Multiple breakout sessions will provide opportunities for attendees to further explore key implementation considerations for emerging payment technologies.

Highlights from the agenda include:

A plenary panel, Authentication Methodologies and Standards: W3C, FIDO, 3-D Secure, Secure Remote Commerce . Speakers will discuss different standards and methodologies being developed and implemented, including status, implementation considerations and integration/interaction among approaches.

. Speakers will discuss different standards and methodologies being developed and implemented, including status, implementation considerations and integration/interaction among approaches. A plenary panel, Transit Implementation of Contactless Open Payments: Technical Framework and Implementation Considerations . This session will review the Forum-developed technical framework and transit agency and issuer perspectives on implementation.

. This session will review the Forum-developed technical framework and transit agency and issuer perspectives on implementation. A multi-stakeholder panel, Secure Remote Commerce . This cross-industry panel will discuss the perspectives on SRC and its impact on the industry and goals.

. This cross-industry panel will discuss the perspectives on SRC and its impact on the industry and goals. A keynote session, The Future of Cards. A guest speaker will report on global study of the payment cards market and convergence of physical and digital payments.

Sessions on emerging fraud trends, biometric payment cards and 3-D Secure testing programs will provide additional educational opportunities.

The Forum ATM, Card-Not-Present Fraud, Communications and Education, Mobile Contactless Payments, Petroleum, Testing and Certification, and Transit Contactless Open Payments Working Committees will be holding members-only sessions to work on industry projects. In addition, the Forum's Issuer, Merchant and Mobile Special Interest Groups will meet to facilitate multi-stakeholder discussion of priority industry topics.

Organizations, associations, government agencies and individuals interested in gaining access to this members-only meeting are invited to join the U.S. Payments Forum. The Forum is interested in increasing the number of financial institutions and merchant members in the organization and is inviting such organizations to contact the Forum office at 1-609-587-4208 and request a guest registration for the November meeting. For more information about becoming a member, visit http://www.uspaymentsforum.org/membership/membership-application/.

Pre-Meeting Transit Payments Workshop

Attendees are also encouraged to attend the Transit Payments Workshop being held by the Secure Technology Alliance Transportation Council and U.S. Payments Forum Transit Contactless Open Payments Working Committee on November 5, 2018, the day before the member meeting.

This in-depth educational workshop will cover the Technical Framework for Transit Open Payments developed by the Forum's Transit Contactless Open Payments Working Committee, transit agency perspectives on future acceptance technologies, and the latest developments in mobile ticketing and multimodal payments convergence.

This full-day workshop is open to Forum and Alliance members, and non-member financial institutions and transit agencies. Those interested in attending the workshop can register here http://www.cvent.com/events/u-s-payments-forum-meeting-oak-brook-nov-18/custom-21-7e2aeace98114a0c8acba99beb3e327e.aspx.

About the U.S. Payments Forum

The U.S. Payments Forum is a cross-industry body focused on supporting the introduction and implementation of new and emerging technologies that protect the security of, and enhance opportunities for payment transactions within the U.S. The Forum is the only non-profit organization whose membership includes the whole payments ecosystem, ensuring that all stakeholders have the opportunity to coordinate, cooperate on, and have a voice in the future of the U.S. payments industry.

