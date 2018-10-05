Ultra Cine to Premiere the Supernatural Police Procedural Estoy Vivo

West Palm Beach, Oct. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Palm Beach, FL – October 05, 2018 – Ultra Cine, Olympusat's HD movie network that focuses on award-winning and independent films from Spain and Latin America, announced the network premiere of Estoy Vivo, the TV series that took Spain with its refreshing blend of traditional police drama with paranormal humor.

Estoy Vivo: the TV series that took Spain with its refreshing blend of traditional police drama with paranormal humor.



Starting Oct. 6, every Saturday at 8:30 p.m. EST, Ultra Cine will feature Estoy Vivo,









Starting Oct. 6, every Saturday at 8:30 p.m. EST, Ultra Cine will feature Estoy Vivo, a witty and entertaining take on the ghost story. Following the trail of a dangerous serial killer known as El Carnicero (The Butcher), Andrés Vargas drowns leaving behind a loving family and an illustrious career. On his way to the afterlife, Vargas was informed that his death was a terrible mistake and that his body can't enter the world of the living. However, he can return back to life in a new body. Fortunately for him, the misfortune of others served his cause. His new host fitted perfectly, Manuel Márquez was a rookie police officer who had just died on his way to the station. Five years have passed, and Vargas wakes up determined to win back his family.

In his new life, Vargas, now Márquez, is back in action, working hand-in-hand with his oldest daughter, who has joined the police corps as his new partner. To help him adapt to all the changes, Vargas is guided by his liaison, an ally from the afterlife whose assistance is crucial to protect his true identity, deal with immortality and outrun the demons that haunt him.

"We feel confident that Estoy Vivo will enjoy great success among our audience. The series has quickly become a fan-favorite show in Europe thanks to its comedic relief, adrenaline-packed action and well-written story," stated Jesús Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat.

Directed by filmmakers such as Daniel Écija, Jesús Rodrigo and Oriol Ferrer, Estoy Vivo is a Radio y Televisión Española (RTVE) and Globomedia production starring Javier Gutiérrez, Anna Castillo and Alejo Sauras. The first season is comprised of 13 episodes; the final episode is scheduled to premiere on Dec. 29.

Ultra Cine is currently available on Charter Spectrum, Claro TV, Hotwire Communications, Liberty, Verizon FiOS and VEMOX™.

For more information visit ultracinetv.com. and vemox.com.

Attachments

Jesus Piñango Olympusat 561-249-5228 jesus@olympusat.com