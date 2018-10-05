North Dakota District Court Dismisses with Prejudice Complaint Filed by Dakota Resource Council vs. Meridian Energy Group

BELFIELD, N.D., Oct. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Energy Group, Inc., the leading developer of innovative and environmentally-compliant oil refining facilities, announced today that a complaint filed against its Davis Refinery project has been dismissed by Burleigh County District Court. The Plaintiff, Dakota Resource Council ("DRC") motion for summary judgment was denied and all claims dismissed with prejudice. Further, District Court Judge Bruce B. Haskell found the Conditional Use Permit ("CUP") for the Davis Refinery is in fact valid and still in "full force and effect."



