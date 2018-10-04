Canada House Wellness Group Inc. Announces Closing of First Tranche under Alumina Facility

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

TORONTO, Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada House Wellness Group Inc ("Canada House" or the "Company") (CSE:CHV) is pleased to announce that it has issued 4,672,897 units (the "Units") to Alumina Partners (Ontario) Ltd. ("Alumina") at a price of $0.214 per Unit for gross proceeds of $999,999.96, less fees of $6,000. The closing of this tranche is the initial tranche of a financing commitment of up to $25,000,000 with Alumina, as further detailed in the Company's press release dated September 20, 2018. Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles Alumina to purchase one common share of the Company for a period of 24 months from closing at a price of $0.428 per common share.



"The benefits of having access to capital as we require it is huge, as it strengthens our balance sheet and provides working capital to accelerate our growth", says Chris Churchill-Smith, CEO of Canada House. "The funds are being used for marketing to increase our medical clinic patient base and seed sales, as well as for capital expenditures on our production facility in anticipation of our sales license", comments Mr. Churchill-Smith.

Canada House Wellness Group Inc.

Canada House is an experienced, integrated medical cannabis company providing patient-specific cannabinoid therapy products and services through its clinics and licensed producer. Canada House is the parent company of Marijuana for Trauma Inc., Knalysis Technologies and Abba Medix Corp. For more information please visit http://www.canadahouse.ca. or www.sedar.com

For further information, please contact:

Boom Capital Markets

Steve Low

647-620-5101

steve@boomcapitalmarkets.com

Chris Churchill-Smith, CEO

514-313-0102

chris.smith@canadahouse.ca

