NW Natural Holdings Increases Dividend for 63rd Consecutive Year

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN) has increased the quarterly dividend to 47.5 cents per share on the Company's common stock.



The dividends will be paid Nov. 15, 2018 to shareholders of record on Oct. 31, 2018. The Company's indicated annual dividend rate is $1.90 per share.

About NW Natural Holdings

Northwest Natural Holding Company (NW Natural Holdings) is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, and operates through its largest wholly owned subsidiary, a 159-year-old regulated natural gas local distribution company, NW Natural Gas Company (NW Natural), its wholly owned subsidiary NW Natural Water Company, and other business interests and activities. Additional information is available at nwnatural.com .