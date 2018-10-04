ITW Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

GLENVIEW, Ill., Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will issue its third quarter 2018 results on Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at 7 a.m., CDT. Following the release, ITW will hold its third quarter earnings conference call at 9 a.m., CDT.



To participate in the call, please dial 1-866-836-9036 (domestic) or 1-720-405-2124 (international), no access code necessary. A real-time webcast with audio and synchronized slides can be accessed via http://investor.itw.com/ .

Following the meeting, presentation materials and a webcast replay will be available at http://investor.itw.com/ . To hear a replay of the conference call, please dial 1-855-859-2056 (domestic) or 1-404-537-3406 (international), access code: 3298149.

About Illinois Tool Works

ITW (NYSE:ITW) is a Fortune 200 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenues totaling $14.3 billion in 2017. The company's seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW has approximately 50,000 dedicated colleagues in operations around the world who thrive in the company's unique, decentralized and entrepreneurial culture.

www.itw.com