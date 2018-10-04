Andrew Peller Ltd. Announces Timing of Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results & Conference Call

GRIMSBY, Ontario, Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrew Peller Limited (TSX:ADW) will issue its financial results for the three and six months ended September 30, 2018 on:



The afternoon of Wednesday, November 7, 2018

A telephone conference call hosted by John Peller, Chief Executive Officer, Randy Powell, President, and Steve Attridge, Chief Financial Officer will be held:

Thursday, November 8, 2018 at 9.30 am ET

The telephone numbers for the conference call are:

Local Toronto / International: (416) 340-2216

North American Toll Free: (800) 273-9672

The telephone numbers to listen to the call after it is completed (Instant Replay) are (905) 694-9451 or toll free (800) 408-3053. The Passcode for the Instant Replay is 2401637#. The Instant Replay will be available until midnight, December 8, 2018 and a recording will be available on the Company's web site at www.andrewpeller.com

About Andrew Peller Limited

Andrew Peller Limited is a leading producer and marketer of quality wines in Canada. With wineries in British Columbia, Ontario and Nova Scotia, the Company markets wines produced from grapes grown in Ontario's Niagara Peninsula, British Columbia's Okanagan and Similkameen Valleys, and from vineyards around the world.

For more information:

Randy Powell, President

(905) 643-4131