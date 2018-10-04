Grace to Release Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Wednesday, October 24, 2018

COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) will release its third quarter 2018 financial results at 6:00 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, October 24, 2018. A company-hosted conference call and webcast will follow at 9:00 a.m. EDT that day.



During the call, Fred Festa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Hudson La Force, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Jeremy Rohen, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development, will discuss third quarter results. A question and answer session with analysts will follow the prepared remarks.

Access to the live webcast and the accompanying slides will be available through the Investor section of the company's website, http://investor.grace.com . You also may listen by dialing +1 844.515.9173 (U.S.) or +1 574.990.9421 (International). The participant passcode is 6864348. Investors are advised to dial into the call at least 10 minutes early in order to register.

An audio replay will be available for one week after 1:00 p.m. ET on October 24. The replay will be accessible by dialing +1 855.859.2056 (U.S.) or +1 404.537.3406 (International) and entering the participant passcode 6864348.

About Grace

Built on talent, technology, and trust, Grace is a leading global supplier of catalysts and engineered materials. The company's two industry-leading business segments—Catalysts Technologies and Materials Technologies—provide innovative products, technologies, and services that enhance the products and processes of our customers around the world. With approximately 3,900 employees, Grace operates and/or sells to customers in over 60 countries. More information about Grace is available at grace.com.

Media Relations

Rich Badmington

T +1 410.531.4370

rich.badmington@grace.com