Corvus Pharmaceuticals to Present Data on Lead Programs at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2018 Congress and the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting
BURLINGAME, Calif., Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of precisely targeted oncology therapies, today announced that it will present data from its lead programs, CPI-444 and CPI-006, at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2018 Congress, which is taking place October 19-23 in Munich, Germany, and the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 33rd Annual Meeting, which is taking place November 7-11 in Washington, D.C.
Corvus will present data on CPI-444 from its ongoing Phase 1/1b trial at ESMO in a poster session:
Title: Identification of Adenosine Pathway Genes Associated with Response to Therapy with the Adenosine Receptor Antagonist CPI-444
Presenter: Stephen Willingham, Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Poster Discussion Session: Immuno 2
Presentation Date and Time: October 22, 2018 from 9:30 – 10:40 a.m. CEST
Corvus will present data on CPI-444 and CPI-006 from their ongoing Phase 1/1b trials at SITC in an oral presentation and in two poster sessions:
Title: Refractory Renal Cell Cancer (RCC) Exhibits High Adenosine A2A Receptor (A2AR) Expression and Prolonged Survival Following Treatment With the A2AR Antagonist CPI-444
Presenter: Lawrence Fong, M.D., University of California, San Francisco
Presentation Date and Time: Saturday, November 10, 2018 from 4:40-4:55 p.m. ET
Title: Preclinical and initial Phase I clinical characterization of CPI-006: an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody with unique immunostimulatory activity
Presenter: Emily Piccione, Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Poster Number: P205
Poster Presentation Hours: Friday, November 9, 2018 from 12:45-2:15 p.m. and 6:30-8:00 p.m. ET
Poster Hall Location: Hall E of the Walter E. Washington Convention Center
Title: Adenosine signature genes associate with tumor regression in renal cell carcinoma (RCC) patients treated with the adenosine A2A receptor (A2AR) antagonist, CPI-444
Presenter: Drew Hotson, Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Poster Number: P54
Poster Presentation Hours: Saturday, November 10, 2018 from 12:20-1:50 p.m. and 7:00-8:30 p.m. ET
Poster Hall Location: Hall E of the Walter E. Washington Convention Center
About Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Corvus Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of precisely targeted oncology therapies. Corvus' lead product candidate, CPI-444, a small molecule inhibitor of the A2A receptor, is currently being evaluated in a multicenter Phase 1/1b clinical trial in patients with various solid tumors. This successive expansion cohort trial is examining the activity of CPI-444 both as a single agent and in combination with Genentech's atezolizumab, an anti-PD-L1 antibody. Corvus is conducting the trial with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, under a clinical trial collaboration the two companies entered into in October 2015. In May 2017, Corvus and Genentech expanded the collaboration and are now conducting a trial of CPI-444 and atezolizumab in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who have failed prior therapies with anti-PD-(L)1 and platinum based chemotherapy. Corvus is evaluating a second product candidate, CPI-006, a humanized monoclonal antibody directed against CD73, in a multicenter Phase 1/1b clinical trial in patients with various solid tumors. For more information, visit www.corvuspharma.com.
INVESTOR CONTACT:
Leiv Lea
Chief Financial Officer
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
650-900-4522
LLea@corvuspharma.com
MEDIA CONTACT:
Sheryl Seapy
W2O pure
+1 213-262-9390
sseapy@w2ogroup.com