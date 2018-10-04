MT2 Firing Range Services Announces Opening of New Expanded East Coast Office and Hiring of Eastern Region Environmental and Construction Operations Manager.

ARVADA, Colorado, Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Due to recent growth in their nationwide services platform, MT2 Firing Range Services is pleased to announce new expansion with a new office located in the greater Philadelphia area to serve the Mid-Atlantic, and recent addition to their leadership team to meet the needs of the growing demand at MT2 Firing Range Services.

Max Yocum was named Eastern Region Environmental and Construction Operations Manager based out of the new PA office located in the Eagleview Corporate Center at 600 Eagleview Drive, Suite 300 in Exton, PA 19341

With a BS in Applied Engineering as well as an MBA, Max brings a wealth of industry experience with over 15 years of experience in the Environmental Contracting & Industrial Services industry. He maintains a Certified Hazardous Materials Manager (CHMM) certificate from the IHMM.

"We are excited to welcome Max to the MT2 leadership team during this wonderful growth-stage for our company," says James M. Barthel, President of MT2. "His vast experience dealing with site remediation, storage tank cleaning & closure, landfill construction, industrial maintenance, emergency spill response, hazardous waste disposal and firing range maintenance, makes him a true asset not only to MT2, but also for our valued clients."

As the newly appointed Eastern Region Environmental and Construction Operations Manager focused on firing range services, Max brings a unique perspective to the job. "I have a vision for this office which will regionalize operations for indoor and outdoor field services performed in the Eastern United States. By focusing efforts through the regional office, we hope to be more responsive to customer needs, become more competitive in the region and increase service offerings to customers. " stated Yocum.

MT2 Firing Range Services CEO, James M. Barthel, commented: "We deliver our valued clients the fully integrated combination of design and build services best suited for their needs involving additional expert partner firms where beneficial and based on our industry leading know-how. So, whether a range owner desires a simple cleaning and lead reclamation or a full-scale Project and Firing Range Construction Management for upgrade, renovation or new build or anything in between they have access to a single integrated best-value provider."

Now in their 18th year in business, MT2 Firing Range Services is an Inc. 5,000 fastest growing company recipient and is well known industry wide for being the nation's #1 largest professional provider of the full scale of outdoor/indoor range environmental, maintenance and construction services on over 2,500 ranges in all 50 states from their nationwide office network. Their areas of expertise include: comprehensive OSHA training program, knowledge of EPA regulations, and their "Never Generate Hazardous Waste Guarantee."

MT2 is a recognized industry authority for:

Lead: Treatment, Screening & Reclamation to MAXIMIZE Lead Value!

Environmental: EPA & OSHA Consulting, Remediation, Closure.

Maintenance: Filters/Ventilation, Rubber, Traps, Decontamination

Construction: Renovation, Design/Build, Improvements, Dismantling.

MT2 Firing Range Services recently announced the roll-out of their new (patent-pending) Firing Range Filter Treatment Technology providing a low-cost solution for range owners to reduce the cost of hazardous waste disposal.

They are parent company to their brand, ECOBOND®, LLC, which is the nation's leader in developing and distributing products that improve the protection of human health and safety from the hazards of lead in the home, workplace, and the environment. With over 15 years in patented and proven success, the ECOBOND® family of products have been extensively used in successfully treating lead hazards in over 11,000,000 tons of material while serving over 100,000 customers in the United States and Internationally.

