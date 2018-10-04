Transocean Ltd. Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date

STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland, Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) announced today that it will report earnings for the third quarter of 2018, on Monday, October 29, 2018, following the close of trading on the NYSE.



The company will conduct a teleconference starting at 9 a.m. EDT, 2 p.m. CET, on Tuesday, October 30, 2018, to discuss the results. Individuals who wish to participate should dial +1 334-323-0522 and refer to conference code 9280610 approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

The teleconference will also be simulcast in a listen-only mode at: www.deepwater.com, by selecting Investors, News, and Webcasts.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 12 p.m. EDT, 5 p.m. CET, on October 30, 2018. The replay, which will be archived for approximately 30 days, can be accessed at +1 719-457-0820, passcode 9280610 and PIN 7706. The replay also will be available on the company's website.

About Transocean

Transocean is a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The company specializes in technically demanding sectors of the global offshore drilling business with a particular focus on deepwater and harsh environment drilling services, and believes that it operates one of the most versatile offshore drilling fleets in the world.

Transocean owns or has partial ownership interests in, and operates a fleet of 41 mobile offshore drilling units consisting of 23 ultra-deepwater floaters, 12 harsh environment floaters, two deepwater floaters and four midwater floaters. In addition, Transocean is constructing two ultra-deepwater drillships; and one harsh environment semisubmersible in which the company has a one-third interest. The company also operates one high-specification jackup that was under a drilling contract when the rig was sold, and the company will continue to operate the jackup until completion or novation of the drilling contract.

