TiE Seattle Women's Entrepreneur Network to Host Panel Discussion on "Building Powerful Boards of Directors and Advisors"

SEATTLE, Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Women's Entrepreneur Network (WEN) of TiE Seattle, the local chapter of the largest entrepreneur network in the world, will host a panel discussion on "Building Powerful Boards of Directors & Advisors" on Wednesday, October 10th, from 5 - 7:30 pm at the Riveter in Bellevue, Washington.



Moderated by Cate Goethals, Director of the Women in Leadership programs at the University of Washington and Director of Women Board Director Development Program, the event will feature a candid discussion by seasoned female board experts on how to build, operate, compensate and leverage boards to achieve more. The expert panel consists of Laurel Buckner, senior VP of ATN Ventures; Judy Loehr, independent board member / former venture capitalist; and Gillian Muessig, co-founder of Moz and venture capitalist.

"This panel is part of TiE Seattle's ongoing drive to foster diversity and entrepreneurship, especially among women," said Shelmina Abji, TiE Seattle board member, global empowerment speaker and former VP at IBM who became one of IBM's highest-ranking women of color during her tenure there. Abji joined TiE Seattle as a board member to focus on women's participation.

"The event is specifically designed for technical and operational startup managers to board directors and strategic leaders looking for insight on how to build powerful boards," said panelist Muessig. "It will give attendees the opportunity to connect with these experts as well as other attendees, brought together by TiE Seattle, the local chapter of the largest entrepreneur network in the world."

The event is sponsored by Icertis. Cost to attend is $10 for TiE regular members, $15 for non-members and free of charge for TiE charter members and board members. For more information or to register, please visit https://hub.tie.org/e/wen--build-powerful-boards-for-your-company-at-every-stage .

About TiE Seattle

TiE is the largest global non-profit, with 61 chapters in 17 countries, aggregating a network of over 15,000 entrepreneurs, startup advisors and venture capitalists.

TiE operates on five pillars: education, mentoring, networking, incubation and funding. The TiE network provides entrepreneurs the support needed to go from ideation to funding.

The TiE network is 26 years old. TiE Seattle ( www.seattle.tie.org ) was founded in 2000 by a group of successful entrepreneurs to support entrepreneurship in the greater Seattle area.

Media contacts: