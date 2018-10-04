Niketa Patel and Rubina Madan Fillion elected to ONA's Board of Directors

Ibanga, Jenkins, LeCompte and Wilson re-elected



WASHINGTON , Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Members of the Online News Association, the world's largest membership organization of digital journalists, elected two new members to its Board of Directors and re-elected four incumbents to a two-year term.

The newest directors, Niketa Patel , News Partnership Manager at Twitter, and Rubina Madan Fillion , Director of Audience Engagement at The Intercept, will join the Board Jan. 1, 2019.

"We are thrilled for Niketa and Rubina to contribute new perspectives and their expertise to the ONA Board," said ONA Board Secretary Kim Bui. "They will start their terms as we finetune ONA's three-year strategic plan and will impact the organization's future from the get-go."

The re-elected members are Benét Wilson , Associate Editor at MagnifyMoney.com and current ONA Board Vice President; Celeste LeCompte , VP of Business Development at ProPublica; Imaeyen Ibanga , Senior Content Producer & Presenter, AJ+; and Mandy Jenkins , Fellow at the John S. Knight Journalism Fellowships and current ONA Board President.

Serving out their current two-year terms through 2019 are:

An additional two seats will be appointed by the Board before the end of the year to help meet specific organizational goals.

We thank everyone who ran and voted, and encourage active participation in choosing ONA's leadership in future elections. View more information on the election results .

