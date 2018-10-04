ResponsiveEd Foundation Wins North Texas Giving Day FUNdraiser Prize

LEWISVILLE, Texas, Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResponsiveEd, a nonprofit North Texas company supporting 19 metroplex public charter schools, won first prize on North Texas Giving Day for having the most donors make contributions to the ResponsiveEd Foundation through FUNdraising pages online.

Overall, more than $63,000 was raised and 209 donors used the online platform to make their donations. The company received an additional bonus prize check for $2,500 presented by Communities Foundation of Texas, the organizers of the annual event.

"We are so proud of the parents, communities, local businesses, and team members who support our efforts in North Texas to provide schools of choice and these generous donations will go a long way in helping us continue our mission," says ResponsiveEd Campus Development Coordinator Angela Bernstein. "Thank you to the organizers of North Texas Giving Day for recognizing our donors and providing us with additional funds that will help make a difference in the lives of our children."

Now in its 10th year, North Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour online giving event designed to empower citizens and businesses to give back to their community by supporting local nonprofits. The 2018 event took place on September 20 raising close to $50 million and donating more than 157,000 gifts to 2,690 organizations across North Texas.

ResponsiveEd® is a non-profit corporation that operates more than 75 tuition-free public schools throughout Texas and Arkansas, including Premier High Schools℠, ResponsiveEd Classical Academies, Founders Classical Academies®, Quest Academies, iSchool High®, and iSchool Virtual Academy. ResponsiveEd's mission is to provide hope to students through innovative, character-based, personalized learning environments. To learn more, visit www.ResponsiveEd.com.



