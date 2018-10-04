Shawcor Announces Contracts to Provide Pipe Coating Services for Offshore Guyana Deepwater Projects

TORONTO, Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shawcor Ltd. (TSX:SCL) today announced that its pipe coating division has been assigned work from Saipem valued at approximately C$110 million to provide thermal insulation and anticorrosion coating services for the Liza I and II deepwater development projects located offshore Guyana.



Coating work under the Liza I project commenced in March 2018 at Shawcor's Channelview, Texas facility and additional work will be completed at Shawcor's Veracruz, Mexico facility. Work on Liza 1 is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2019. Coating work under the larger Liza II project, which is conditional on a Final Investment Decision, or "FID", by the pipeline operator, is expected to be executed at the Veracruz and Channelview facilities.

Shawcor Ltd. is a global energy services company specializing in products and services for the pipeline and pipe services segment of the oil and gas industry and related products for the petrochemical and industrial market. The Company operates through a global network of fixed and mobile manufacturing and service facilities and is valued for its integrity, technology and proven capability to execute the most complex projects in its industry.

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Words such as "may", "will", "should", "anticipate", "plan", "expect", "believe", "predict", "estimate" or similar terminology are used to identify forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on assumptions, estimates and analysis made in the light of the Company's experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that are believed by the Company to be reasonable and relevant in the circumstances. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those predicted, expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this news release and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

