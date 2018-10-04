RushNet Inc. (RSHN) Acquires Mobile Application HempHUB™

Palm Coast, FL, Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – HempHUB™ is a mobile platform targeting the fast-growing hemp/CBD/medical marijuana industry. HempHUB™ will allow consumers to readily access producers directly for their hemp product needs, access to education, product reviews, and a question and answer forum with industry experts. The technology, including through the use of its augmented reality feature, an illustrative link to the video which will be provided next week. HempHUB™ will also allow producers and hemp product companies, and even those peripheral to the industry, to enter the world of mobile applications without the time commitment, significant costs, and the potential isolation of a specialized mobile application. Producers will be able to easily communicate with new and existing customers. The Executive Summary will be available next week.



David Atkins, one of the co-inventors of HempHUB™ and of CoffeeHUB™, and the president and co-founder of HempHUB Inc., now a wholly-owned subsidiary of RushNet Inc., is quoted as saying: "HempHUB™ will be the ‘go to' app for consumers seeking to compare brands, locate products, and find the latest sources of information on hemp, CBD, and everything in-between."

Mr. Atkins went on to say: "HempHUB™ is a comprehensive industry-wide business utilizing the HUB business model that has the capability of linking together all of the hemp-based businesses in the United States on a single mobile application. HempHUB™ is a combination of Facebook and Amazon but focused only on the hemp industry. Perhaps most importantly of all, the IPO, WCFI, XYZ Hemp and the other IPO companies can be featured on HempHUB™. We are literally creating our own hemp industry-based advertising platform. RushNet Inc., Western Sierra Resource Corporation (WSRA) and Gold River Productions, Inc. (GRPS) will be featured on HempHUB™, while implementing our own hemp industry-based advertising platform."

RushNet's Chairman of the Board, Richard Goulding, points out that: "Both Western Sierra Resource Corporation (WSRA) and Gold River Productions, Inc. (GRPS) have an option to acquire a 10% interest in HempHUB™. As the initial harvest on the first 15-acre tract of land is underway, in partnership with Western Sierra Resource Corporation (WSRA) and Gold River Productions, Inc. (GRPS), with HempHUB™, we are poised and well-equipped to maximize profits on all of our hemp-related beverages and other products, which we will ensure are the highest quality, soil-to-shelf CBD and broad-spectrum cannabinoid products available."

Below is a link to a video of the Palisade, Colorado hemp operation produced by, and recently released by, Western Sierra Resource Corporation:

https://vimeo.com/wsresource/wsra-hemp-operation

Further updates to follow, including the release of the illustrative HempHUB™ augmented reality illustration, the executive summary, the logistics delivery system acquisition closing and more.

See www.RushNets.com and www.XYZHemp.com

