Québec Bourse wants to address the lack of initial public offerings by Québec companies with the newly elected CAQ government

MONTREAL, Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Québec Bourse Inc. congratulates Coalition Avenir Québec for its convincing victory at the October 1st election. Québec Bourse offers its full cooperation to the Legault government in developing measures to revitalize the public funding ecosystem.



A dynamic public financing ecosystem is essential to support businesses and private equity investment and to establish Montréal as an international financial hub.

As per the July 16, 2018, Economic and Financial Review published by the Autorité des marches financiers, the number of companies listed on Canadian stock exchanges has been declining for years. The drop is even more pronounced in Québec than in the rest of Canada. Initial public offerings are down and are not enough to offset the mergers, acquisitions, bankruptcies and going-private transactions of listed companies. Ultimately, Québec is under-represented with respect to both listed issuers and market capitalization (8.1% of the number of listed companies compared with its 19% weight in the Canadian economy).

With this in mind, Québec Bourse has proposed a four-step action plan:

Introduction of tax credits for companies;

Introduction of tax credits for investors;

Incentive for the hiring of financial analysts; and

Reduction of the regulatory burden.

Québec Bourse will solicit a meeting with the Finance Minister following his appointment.

About Québec Bourse:

Québec Bourse Inc. is an association that brings together Québec public companies and other stakeholders forming the public market ecosystem. Established as the voice of Québec's public companies and their key representative in dealing with regulatory and government authorities, Québec Bourse also aims to, among other things, increase members' visibility, and foster collaboration, networking and sharing of best practices among members.